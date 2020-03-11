IPL 2020 Can be Cancelled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus Threat, Says Maharashtra Health Minster Rajesh Tope

IPL 2020 Likely to be Cancelled or Postponed (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus has hit the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2020 as the ministers of Maharashtra met earlier today and decided that the tournament is likely to be cancelled or postponed due to the virus. However, the final decision of regarding the tournament is likely to be held tomorrow. The Maharashtra Health Minster Rajesh Tope met the cabinet where the decision was taken. The coronavirus has postponed many games including the one at Serie A. A few reports also claimed the matches will be held behind the closed doors. IPL 2020 Matches at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to Be Held Behind Closed Doors, Ban on Sale of Tickets Due to Coronavirus Threat: Report.

The IPL franchises have already had a tie-up with the ticketing platforms but reports suggested that there is a ban imposed on the sales. Talking about the matches in India against South Africa which will begin from tomorrow, the BCCI has also issued precautionary measures against the coronavirus. “The BCCI has also issued a mandate to the airlines, team hotels, State Associations and medical teams at venues about the thorough sanitisation of all the facilities before and during team use, education of all staff members about the do’s and don’ts for prevention of COVID-19 transmission and continuous monitoring to ensure that the protocols are strictly followed,” it added. Coronavirus Scare: Shining the Ball with Saliva a Concern, Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The coronavirus has also affected the Serie A 2020 games as all their matches have been postponed until April 3. In fact, their earlier match was held behind closed doors.