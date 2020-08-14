Tata Sons is the latest company to send in their interests for the title sponsorship. As per the reports cropped up online, the company has sent their Expression on Interest on Monday and thus would be bidding alongside top players like alongside Byju’s, Unacademy, Dream11 & Patanjali. Ever since VIVO has bowed out of IPL 2020 title sponsorship, the governing body is looking out for new bidders and the BCCI is also ready to settle the sponsorship of Rs 300 crore. If all things go well, this will be their first association with the mega-event. The sponsorship rights are available for the period from August 18 to December 31. IPL 2020 Sponsor: Patanjali Considering Indian Premier League Season 13 Title Sponsorship.

BCCI further explained that the sponsor will not be determined only on the basis of the highest bid received. In a release sent out by the BCCI, it said, the body will not be obliged to award the rights to the third party. "This indicates a willingness to pay the highest fees in the course of discussions/ negotiations with BCCI after submitting an EOI. BCCI’s decision in this regard will also depend on a number of other relevant factors, including but not limited to, the manner in which the third party intends to exploit the rights, and the potential impact of the same on-brand IPL as also the fan/ viewer experience, which will be examined/ evaluated by BCCI in the course of discussions/ negotiations with interested third parties who submit an EOI."

Now it would be interesting to see who wins the bid. The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19, 2020. VIVO bowed out of the sponsorship after the BCCI got slammed for not boycotting the Chinese brand after the stand-off with the Indian troops at Galwan.

