Suresh Raina who is currently in UAE with team Chennai Super Kings has performed a rap song which talks about his quarantine schedule. Ahead of the IPL 2020, the teams have been quarantined for seven days and the players have been confined to their respective rooms. The song was seen by his teammate Kedar Jadhav and he went ROFL. Jadhav commented on the video with a laughing emoji and the fans could not stop gushing over the clip shared by Suresh Raina. The IPL 2020 will start on September 19, 2020, in UAE and will be hosted across three venues- Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. IPL 2020 Latest News Live Updates.

Raina shared the video with the caption where he let his fans know about his quarantine schedule. "What to do under Quarantine - Record a video & keep everyone entertained ✌️😜 Let me know your thoughts," read the caption of the video. Raina has recently retired from all forms of cricket but will be playing the IPL. Now, let's have a look at the video of CSK batsman.

Kedar Jadhav's comment

Kedar Jadhav's comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Indian Premier League was supposed to start in March this year but it was due to the outspread if the coronavirus, the IPL 2020 was postponed for an indefinite period of time.

