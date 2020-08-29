Yashasvi Jaiswal was one of the players to watch out for from the Rajasthan Royals. The youngster is surely making the most of the practice session ahead of the IPL 2020 and he is seen hitting tall sixes in the nets. The official account of the Rajasthan Royals shared the video of the same on their social media accounts as the youngster went on to go down on one knee. Jaiswal is one of the key players of the Jaipur based franchise. Jaiswal was brought by the team for Rs 12.4 crores in the auctions ahead of IPL 2020. Rajasthan Royals Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of Steve Smith’s RR

The Rajasthan Royals were one of the first ones to reach UAE for the IPL 2020 and thus have completed their six-day long mandatory quarantine session. The team has been sweating it out in the nets since the last couple of days. Talking about this particular video, Yashavi has fired a warning to his opponents. Check out the video below:

Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal, the team has invested heavily on the likes of Robin Uthappa, Tom Curran, David Miller, and Andrew Tye. The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19, 2020. The schedule for the upcoming tournament is yet to be declared. In IPL 2019, the team ended up on number seven of the points table.

