Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya looks determined to make a mark in Indian Premier League (IPL) as he continues to sweat it out in the gym. Time and Time again, the Baroda-born cricketer has been giving fitness goals to his fans by sharing his workout videos and he continues to do so. In his latest video on Instagram, the junior Pandya can be seen performing one Leg Squat with a plate. This exercise is done to strengthen the lower body, core and quadriceps. With the drill improving stability and balance in the body, Pandya will certainly have better footwork while batting. Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic’s Baby Boy Named Agastya? At Least That’s What The Pictures Suggest.

“Inch by inch, rep by rep! Making every bit count,” wrote the star all-rounder, who recently became the father of a baby boy, while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. Fans were delighted to see Pandya leaving no stones unturned in his training and wished him to do well in IPL 2020 which will get underway in UAE on September 19. Meanwhile, let’s look at Pandya’s latest drill. MI Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Mumbai Indians Team Led by Rohit Sharma.

Watch Video:

Due to his back injury, the star all-rounder hasn’t played a lot of cricket in the past year. However, he looks fitter than ever at the moment and must be raring to showcase his blitzes in the marquee tournament. The three-time IPL champion has been a cornerstone of Mumbai Indian’s line-up over the years and is expected to replicate his brilliance again.

However, with the tournament taking place in UAE, all the teams will face a different challenge. The pitches in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai are known to favour the spinners and the boundaries are also on the larger side. Also, Mumbai Indians have lost all the five matches which they have played in UAE. So, it will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma and Co will be able to defend their title or not.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).