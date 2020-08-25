Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is up and running after reaching UAE for the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). As of now, the veteran cricketer and his family are serving a six-day quarantine period. However, that doesn’t restrict them from training hard. Recently, the five-time IPL champion took to his Instagram page and shared his workout video featuring wife Ritika. The couple can be seen performing various types of exercises in the video, which are nothing but motivating. While the fans flooded the comment section with praises, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted a hilarious comment. Yuvraj Singh Trolls Rohit Sharma Over 'Chubby Cheeks' After Mumbai Indians Captain’s Latest Instagram Video.

Speaking of the compilation video, Rohit and Ritika can be seen doing squats, burpees, push-ups and many other drills. Though the drills were exhausting, the duo looked happy and satisfied with their training. “Stronger Together,” wrote the 33-year-old while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. Hitman fans were delighted seeing the couple’s camaraderie as showered lovely messages in the comments. Rohit Sharma’s Latest Instagram Post is All About His Love for Wife Ritika.

Watch Video:

While others were busy in lauding the couple, Chahal used his cheeky sense of humour and shared a rib-tickling comment. “Bhabhi open karne wale hai kya bhaiya aapke saath ipl mein (Will Sister-in-law (Ritika) will open the innings alongside you in IPL?)” wrote the RCB spinner, who recently got engaged with YouTuber Dhanshree Verma.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Comment!!

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, there’s no doubt about the fact that Rohit and Chahal share a great bond. However, they’ll be up against each other in the upcoming tournament. The Hitman will want to guide Mumbai Indians to their fifth title while Chahal will have to be at his best to help RCB win their maiden title.

