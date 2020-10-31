With the 13th edition of Indian Premier League heading into its final few fixtures of the league stage, three spots for IPL 2020 playoff qualifications still remain up for grabs. Only record champions Mumbai Indians until now, have managed to book a place in the next stage of the competition, and as many as six team are still battling it out for the remaining three position. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

It has been an unusual year and IPL 2020 has followed suit. Much to everyone’s surprise, three-time winners Chennai Super Kings, for first time in their history, will miss out on playoff qualification after a poor campaign. However, despite CSK’s early exit from the competition, every other team is in contention to join Mumbai Indians in the knockout stage. So we take a look at what, DC, KXIP, SRH, KKR, RCB and RR must do to qualify for the final four. CSK Out of IPL 2020 Playoffs Race: Dejected Fans React With Memes and Sad GIFs .

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Virat Kohli’s team are in a great spot to book their place in the playoffs. RCB have 14 points from 12 games so far and are second in the team standings. Royal Challengers Bangalore need just one win from their remaining two fixtures to qualify for the next round of IPL 2020. If they lose both their games, they will be competition against other teams on 14 points and their progress will depend on other results and NRR.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals also find themselves in a much secure position to make it into the final four of the competition. Shreyas Iyer’s team have 14 points from their 12 games so far in the competition and need just one win from their remaining two games to book a place in the playoffs. If they lose both their games, their progress will depend on results and NRR of the other teams who will be on 14 points.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

KXIP’s run of five games on the trot was ended by Rajasthan Royals but they still remain in contention for a final four finish. Punjab need to win their only remaining game in the competition and hope that KKR, SRH and RR lose their games or finish with a net run-rate lower than them, provided RCB and DC win at least one of their matches.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

After their win over KXIP, RR have bolstered their chances of making it into the playoffs. The Steve Smith-led side must win their remaining game to be in contention and hope that KKR, SRH or KXIP suffer defeat in their fixture or finish with a net run-rate lower than them, provided RCB and DC win at least one of their matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders need to beat Rajasthan Royals in their final game to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. If KKR win their final game, they will have 14 points on the board and then need to hope that other teams on similar points have a net run-rate lower than them.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

The David Warner-led side have their playoff qualification destiny in their own hands. SRH have two games left in the competition, and winning both those games, given their high NRR, will take them into the top four. If Sunrisers Hyderabad lose any of their remaining games, they will be eliminated from the competition.

