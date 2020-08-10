With the Indian Premier League (IPL) sponsorship deal between Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and VIVO shelved for the 2020 season, the Indian cricket board is now looking for new title sponsors for the lucrative T20 league. Reportedly, many bands have shown interest in sponsoring the IPL 2020 and the latest name to join the list is Yoga guru Baba Ramdev-backed Patanjali Ayurved. IPL 2020 Sponsorship Deal: As VIVO Pulls Out, Let’s Look at the Title Sponsors of Indian Premier League Over the Years.

“We are considering the IPL title sponsorship for this year, since we want to give the Patanjali brand a global marketing platform,” Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala was quoted as saying by ET. IPL 2020: VIVO Exit As Indian Premier League Sponsor Not a Financial Crisis, Says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

On August 06, BCCI and VIVO called off the sponsorship deal for the IPL 2020 amid India-China political tensions. VIVO have the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years, which started in 2018 and would end in 2022. With IPL 2020 sponsorship taken out, VIVO will be back as a sponsor from 2021 onwards and will have it extended to 2023 now. Reportedly, the BCCI-VIVO IPL sponsorship deal is worth Rs 2190 crore.

The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin from September 19 onwards and end with final on November 10. This year the league will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to be held behind the closed doors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).