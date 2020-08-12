After Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and VIVO, Chinese cell phone company, decided to shelve the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) title sponsorship, many brands have reportedly jumped in to buy the title rights. Brands like Amazon, Patanjali, Byju's and Unacademy have reportedly shown interest in the IPL 2020 sponsorship. IPL 2020 Teams Squad Update: Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals Among Franchises to Carry Exclusive Net Bowlers to UAE. IPL 2020 Sponsorship Deal: As VIVO Pulls Out, Let’s Look at the Title Sponsors of Indian Premier League Over the Years.

As per a Moneycontrol report, Amazon is emerging as a frontrunner for the IPL 2020 sponsorship. The report while citing a BCCI source claims that the expected deal size could be in the somewhere between Rs 225-250 crore.

"In this environment with so little time left and just a one-year sponsorship on offer, the BCCI is expecting the amount to be somewhere in the range of Rs 225-250 crore but it can go beyond as well," the source was quoted as saying. IPL 2020 Sponsor: Patanjali Considering Indian Premier League Season 13 Title Sponsorship.

As per the report, E-commerce, ed-tech and pharma companies have emerged as frontrunners to bag the title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020. "While certain categories like mobile handsets won't be in contention, it is a great opportunity for categories like ed-tech, food delivery platforms, e-commerce and pharma companies. Digital payment platforms like PhonePe and Google Pay will also be actively looking at it. The field is open, and there will be no dearth of companies picking up the tender," Lloyd Mathias, business strategist and angel investor told Moneycontrol.

"However, I believe the BCCI will not get the Rs 440 crore it was slated to get from Vivo. Also, the company which picks up the IPL title sponsorship rights will have to keep some amount aside for buying on-air time on Star. I believe the deal amount will be in the range of Rs 250-300 crore," he added.

It must be noted that BCCI is looking for title sponsor for just this season as VIVO will be back from next year to complete the five-year deal, which was supposed to end in 2022 but will culminate in 2023 now.

