VIVO has pulled out as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 amid the boycott-Chinese products protest in India. The Chinese-mobile phone brand has been the title sponsor of the IPL since 2016 and the popularity of the tournament under their tenure has been stupendous. Ahead of IPL 2016, the brand signed a two-year deal with BCCI at Rs 100 crore per year. However, owing to the massive growth and craze of the tournament, VIVO renewed the deal in 2018and paid Rs 2199 crore for a five-year contract. IPL 2020 Sponsorship Deal: VIVO Pulls Out of Upcoming Season.

As per reports, however, the company has only withdrawn from IPL 2020 which means VIVO will be back as the title sponsors in 2021. Meanwhile, some reports suggest that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will release a tender for new title sponsorship for only IPL 2020. With IPL being such a big tournament, many companies are likely to throw their hat in the contest and it will be interesting to see who which will get the chance to place their name ahead of IPL 2020. IPL 2020 Title Sponsor VIVO To Make an Exit Owing to Hostility Towards Chinese Brands.

On economic scale, the growth of IPL 2020 over the years has been sensational and owing to the fact, many big firms like Coca-Cola, Amazon, Phone Pe and Maruti Suzuki became the sponsors of the tournament. So far, however, only three companies have been the title sponsors of IPL in the last 12 seasons. Have a look.

DLF (2008–2012)

India's largest real estate developer, DLF were the first-ever title sponsors of the Indian Premier League. In 2008, they secured the rights of the tournament with a bid of whooping INR 200 crore for five seasons. The strategic decision proved to be impeccable as DLF became a household name and their brand became even more powerful. The real estate company decided to end their ties with the tournament after IPL 2012.

Pepsi (2013-2015)

Following DLF’s exit, Pepsi bought the sponsorship rights of IPL ahead in 2013. The American snack and Beverage Company initially signed a five-year deal with BCCI for INR 79.2 crore per year. However, due to the spot-fixing scandal and other negative news linked to the tournament, Pepsi ended their ties with the league two years ahead of schedule.

VIVO (2016-2019)

After the conclusion of IPL 2015, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced a two-year suspension for the betting activities of their key officials. As Pepsi pulled out of the tournament, title sponsorship rights for the remaining two years were transferred to VIVO. In 2016 and 2017, the Chinese smartphone brand paid INR 100 crore per year. However, after the termination of the contract in 2017, they signed a new five-year deal for INR 2,199 crore in IPL 2018 which eventually got ended before schedule.

Well, the significance of IPL 2020 is even higher as the tournament will mark the return of many prominent players on the cricket field after the Coronavirus-induced break. Hence, many organizations will be eyeing to get the title sponsorship rights of the marquee tournament.

