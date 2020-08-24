Team Kolkata Knight Riders have already reached UAE for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2020 which will commence on September 19, 2020. Ahead of the tournament, the team has reached UAE and has been keeping the fans updated about the latest activities of the players as they have been quarantined for seven days. But team KKR has already started their bedroom workout sessions and the officials are keeping an eye on the players through a video call. The team has now shared the video of the same on social media and allowed the fans to get a sneak peek the activities of the players. As per the norms by the IPL governing council, the squads have been asked to stay in quarantine for about seven days after reaching UAE. IPL 2020 Latest News Live Updates.

Since the time the IPL 2020 has been declared, the franchises have been doing their best to keep the fans hooked on their social media accounts. The players of the Kolkata Knight Riders have been doing mostly nothing but are confined into their rooms during this period. Thus this is quite a good opportunity for the players to work on their fitness. For now, check out the pictures shared by Kolkata Knight Riders on social media.

The BCCI is yet to work on the fixtures of the upcoming tournament and the players. The fans and the players are waiting for the start of the IPL 2020 as this would be the first time that the followers would see the Indian cricketing stalwarts in action.

