New Delhi, November 16: Adani Group, owned by Gautam Adani, and RPSG, owned by Sanjeev Goenka, have emerged as front runners to own additional Indian Premier League (IPL) teams. The IPL currently comprises eight franchises.

Talks have been going on for a ninth IPL team, but there is a possibility that both groups could get to own teams taking the count of number of teams to 10 in the lucrative league. The Motera Stadium, near Ahmedabad, getting a makeover with an increased capacity is likely to be a base for an IPL team.

However, there is still speculation whether the additional IPL team, or teams, will compete in the 2021 IPL or the year after that. If it happens in the 2021 season, a major auction is likely to take place before that. IPL 2021: BCCI Likely to Add Ninth Franchise for Next Edition of Indian Premier League, Teams Asked to Prepare for Mega Players Auction, Say Reports.

Goenka had earlier owned a team, the Rising Pune Supergiant, that competed the 2016 and 2017 IPL when Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were banned from IPL due to the spot-fixing controversy. Adani has publicly shown interest in owning an IPL team in the past.

There have been reports claiming that Malayalam cinema actor-producer Mohanlal is interested in owning an IPL franchise. He was recently seen in IPL 2020 in Dubai. If Mohanlal decides to bid, it could be with the help of a big business house. While franchises are divided over the auction -- certain franchises want a mega auction, others want a smaller auction. IPL 2021 Auctions: David Warner Confident of Retaining Kane Williamson, Reveals SRH Captain on Twitter (View Post).

However, if the BCCI decides to have another team, then it will be in the interest of every team that they have a mega auction which will put most of the players under the hammer. The IPL is likely to communicate this to everyone concerned over the next month.

