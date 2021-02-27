The BCCI is looking out for another venue for the playoffs for the IPL 2021 owing to the constant surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state of Maharashtra. As per reports, the IPL 14 could be held in four or five different states. The reports further state that the BCCI is setting their eyes on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad owing to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Prior to this, there were a few reports that claimed that the BCCI was looking to conduct the entire tournament in Maharashtra but that couldn’t happen. IPL 2021: Kolkata, Mumbai Among Cities Shortlisted By BCCI To Host Indian Premier League 14.

But the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases has actually worried the BCCI. Reports further state that the BCCI will create a bio-security bubble for the players like in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. Also since there are elections in the few states during the months of March and April, the IPL cannot be scheduled in those cities during these times. The election in West Bengal has been scheduled from March 27 to April 29 while Tamil Nadu will see single-phase polls on April 02. So a lot of planning needs to be done.

Different stages of the league could be held in different cities to eliminate the risk of COVID-19. The IPL governing council will discuss the IPL 2021 schedules on March 08. 2021. The schedule of the IPL 2021 will be announced in the upcoming weeks. The fans are surely waiting for the schedule to be announced soon.

