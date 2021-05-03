Even the bio-bubbles in the IPL 2021 are not safe. After Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were tested positive for COVID-19, it is said that even a couple of members from Chennai Super Kings have been tested positive for COVID-19. Reports have surfaced on social media that CSK bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and their bus cleaner have been tested positive while the rest of the players have been tested positive for COVID-19. With this, there is a doubt over the game in Delhi. The team had even cancelled their practice session this evening as a precautionary measure. BCCI Reportedly Instructs Team Delhi Capitals to Quarantine Themselves After Varun Chakravarthy & Sandeep Warrier Test Positive for COVID-19.

An official on the condition of anonymity said that Balaji was in the dug-out and has obviously interacted with the Mumbai Indians players too. "Now you can test every day but just like KKR's match has been postponed, it's prudent if MI's match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday and CSK's game against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday is rescheduled," said the official.

However, there has been no confirmation from the BCCI's end about the confirmation of games in Delhi getting rescheduled. A while ago it was reported that the BCCI has asked team Delhi Capitals to isolate themselves as they played against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 29, 2021. The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore which was supposed to be held on Monday, May 3rd 2021, has been rescheduled. There is still no clarity about the new dates for KKR vs RCB.

