Cricket fans have their eyes on the clock with the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 right around the corner. Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will cross swords with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (April 9). With T20 stalwarts from worldwide plying their trade in the gala tournament, fans are set to witness an exciting contest between the bat and ball. Moreover, IPL is returning to India after two years, and all sides would be determined to clinch the title. Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights for IPL 2021 in India. Below, we’ll look at how fans can watch the IPL games in Marathi commentary. IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online in Kannada Commentary: Watch Free Telecast of Indian Premier League 14 on Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channel.

With IPL being followed all over India, the matches will be broadcasted in as many as eight languages. Hence, fans can enjoy the commentary in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and the newly added Marathi language. Cricket lovers wishing to catch live action in Marathi can switch to the Star Sports network. The likes of Vinod Kambli, Sandeep Patil, Amol Muzumdar, Snehal Pradhan, Kunal Date, Prasanna Sant and Chaitanya Sant will be in the commentary box bringing the proceedings of the game in Bengali. Now, let’s look at the streaming details. IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online in Bengali Commentary: Watch Free Telecast of Indian Premier League 14 on Star Sports 1 Bangla TV Channel.

How to Watch IPL 2021 Live Streaming and Telecast in Marathi?

Fans across India can live telecast all IPL 2021 matches on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League 14 and will be live telecasting all the matches. You can watch IPL 2021 games in the Marathi language on Star Sports 1 Marathi. Fans can also switch to different commentary languages on Star Sports 1 SD/HD channels by clicking on the language button on the TV remote. Those fans unable to catch the live action on television sets can also follow all matches live online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the games online for its fans in India.

Notably, IPL 2021 takes place under some new rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No team will play at their home ground which would be a different challenge for all sides. Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata host the league stage of the tournament while the playoffs and final will take place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Notably, the initial phase of IPL 2021 takes place behind closed doors with a call on allowing spectators to be taken later

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).