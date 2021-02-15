Cricket fans should mark their calendars as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction takes place on February 18 (Thursday) in Chennai. Since it's a mini-auction, it will be a one-day event and will be a five to six-hour affair. 292 players will go under the hammer with 61 spots up for grabs. A total of 1114 cricketers had registered for the IPL 2021 auction, and the list was pruned to 292 last week. Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce dates for the gala T20 tournament, but as per several reports, IPL 2021 will take place in India and get underway in April. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other relevant details of IPL 2021 auctions. IPL 2021 Auctions: BCCI Reportedly Shares Regulations for Team Owners Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Harbhajan Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith are among many T20 stars who got released from their respective teams after IPL 2020 and are expected to gain significant bids. Indian youngsters like Mohammed Azharuddeen and Avesh Khan will also be on the radar of the multiple franchises after making a mark in the recently-concluded Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Several successful players from the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 can also be a part of the upcoming season. With the IPL 2021 auction just a few days away, her's all you need to know before the event. IPL 2021: Full List of Players Released and Retained Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 14 Auction.

When And At What Time Will IPL 2021 Auction Will Start?

The IPL 2021 auction will take place on February 18 (Thursday) in Chennai. As per the Indian Standard Time (IST), the event will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast IPL 2021 Auction In India?

Star Sports Network holds the official broadcasting rights for IPL 2021 in India. Hence, the auction will take place on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 3, Star Sports First and their HD substitutes. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar mobile application and official website.

How many players will go under the hammer at IPL 2021 auction?

1114 cricketers had registered for the IPL 2021 auction, and the list was reduced to 292 last week. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs. The complete list of players up for grabs is available at IPLT20.com.

How Much Money Is Remaining With All The Franchises?

Chennai Super Kings: 19.9 crore

Mumbai Indians: 15.35 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 35.4 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10.75 crore

Delhi Capitals: 13.4 crore

Kings XI Punjab: 53.2 crore

Rajasthan Royals: 37.85 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: 10.75 crore

