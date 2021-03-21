The IPL 2021 is less than 20 days away. Ahead of the tournament. Ahead of the game, the BCCI has reportedly allowed the bubble to bubble transfer for the players. This means the players who have participated in India vs England series can enter the franchise bio bubble directly and are not required to be quarantined. The players can enter the bio bubble by the team bus or chartered plane. The flight needs to follow all the COVID-19 protocols. The players who are not participating in the national teams will have to be quarantined for even days. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

The provisions in the chartered plane will have to satisfy the Medical Officer from the BCCI who will then allow the players to enter the bio bubble of the franchises. The report further stated that if chartered flights are used then all protocols for crew members must be followed. "If the travel arrangements are to the satisfaction of the BCCI Chief Medical Officer then such players will directly enter the franchise team Bubble without the need to serve a quarantine period or undergo an RT-PCR test,” added the board to a famous website.

The BCCI will reportedly create 12 bio bubbles out of which eight will be the franchise teams and support staff and a couple of them for the match officials and the remaining will be for the broadcast team and the crew members. The IPL 2021 will begin on April 9, 2021, with the match between RCB and Mumbai Indians.

