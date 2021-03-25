The Afghanistan board on Wednesday (March 24, 2021) confirmed that pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi will be traveling to India as the latest addition to the Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 training camp. The 20-year-old left-arm pacer will serve as a net bowler for the three-time Indian IPL champions, helping them in the preparations for the latest edition of the cash-rich league, which will be played between April 9 and May 30. Meanwhile, here are some facts about Fazalhaq Farooqi. Chennai Super Kings Sign Up Afghanistan Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi As Net Bowler.

Fazalhaq Farooqi is a fairly unknown quantity on international cricket but has been making waves in the Afghanistan domestic circuit in recent years. The 20-year-old has impressed in the limited-overs format and has been a part of 12 first-class and six List A matches, but has only played two games in the Twenty-20 format.

Newest Addition

Young Fast bowler @fazalhaqfarooq6 left to India where he is roped in as a net bowler by @ChennaiIPL for the upcoming season of @IPL ! pic.twitter.com/xwaVB71pfS — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 24, 2021

Lesser Known Facts About Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fazalhaq Farooqi was born on September 22, 2000, in the Baghlan province of Afghanistan

He made his international debut for Afghanistan against Zimbabwe in March 2021

In his international debut, Fazalhaq Farooqi finished with figures of 1/27 in four overs

Fazalhaq Farooqi previously served as a net bowler for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2020

He represented Afghanistan at the 2020 U-19 World Cup

Fazalhaq Farooqi picked five wickets in four U19 World Cup 2020 games

The three-time IPL champions recently shifted their training camp from Chennai to Mumbai and will continue their preparations there ahead of the start of the new season. Several stars such as Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni among others have joined CSK’s pre-season camp as they look to bounce back from a disappointing IPL 2020.

