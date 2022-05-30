IPL 2022, besides its breathtaking batting performances, would also be remembered as the edition where spinners ruled the roost among bowlers. Fast to-crushing yorkers, neat in-swingers and also soft dismissals have been frequent sights in the IPL this season and undoubtedly, some of the dismissals, including those by Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal and also Wanindu Hasaranga have been sights to behold. IPL 2022 Awards' Full List: MVP of the Season, Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Player and Other Winners

Chahal has been sensational for Rajasthan Royals, scalping 27 wickets, the highest by one spinner in a single edition of the competition. His RCB counterpart Wanindu Hasaranga gave him a tough fight for the Purple Cap but eventually ended up one wicket short. Among pacers, Umran Malik have been one of the most impressive youngsters and so have Mohammed Shami and Kagiso Rabada, with the seasoned pacers continuing to do the good work for whichever franchise they play for.

List of Highest Wicket-Takers for Each Team in Season 15:

Team Player Matches Wickets Rajasthan Royals Yuzvendra Chahal 17 27 Royal Challengers Bangalore Wanindu Hasaranga 16 26 Punjab Kings Kagiso Rabada 13 23 Sunrisers Hyderabad Umran Malik 14 22 Delhi Capitals Kuldeep Yadav 14 21 Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell 14 17 Gujarat Titans Mohammed Shami 16 20 Lucknow Super Giants Avesh Khan 13 18 Chennai Super Kings Dwayne Bravo 10 16 Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah 14 15

Mohsin Khan, Harshal Patel, Prasidh Krishna and also T Natarajan have been among the most impressive youngsters in the competition. Veterans like Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan and Josh Hazlewood continued to impress and so has all-rounder Andre Russell, who ended up as the highest wicket-taker for KKR this season.

