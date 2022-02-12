The Indian Premier League 2022 auction will take place in a while. Ahead of the IPL 2022 season, the franchises will try and buy the best players for the team that will help them build a team for the tournament. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The mega auction will be a two-day event in Bangalore. With this, the IPL 2022 has two new teams Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Auction?

KL Rahul is leading the Lucknow Giants whereas, Hardik Pandya will be leading the Gujarat Titans. 590 cricketers are going under the hammer out of which 228 are capped players while 355 are uncapped and seven belong to associate nations. All the teams have retained four players for the upcoming season. This is what the current purse of the team looks like. Punjab Kings – 72 Cr, SunRisers Hyderabad – 68 Cr, Rajasthan Royals – 62 Cr, Royal Challengers Bangalore – 57 Cr, Mumbai Indians – 48 Cr, Chennai Super Kings – 48 Cr, Kolkata Knight Riders – 48 Cr, Delhi Capitals – 47.5 Cr, Lucknow Supergiants - 60 Cr, Gujarat Titans – 53 Cr. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When And At What Time Will IPL 2022 Mega Auction Event Will Start?

The IPL 2022 retention event will take place on February 12 (Saturday). As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the event will start at 11:00 am.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast IPL 2022 Mega Auction Event In India?

Star Sports Network holds the official broadcasting rights for IPL 2022 in India. Hence, the retention event will take place on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 3, Star Sports First and their HD substitutes.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of IPL 2022 Mega Auction Event?

With Star Sports having the telecast rights of IPL 2022, the online live streaming will be available on Hotstar mobile application and official website. To watch IPL 2022 auction live streaming online users will have to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar services. However, for Jio users Disney+Hotstar will provide free online live streaming of IPL 2022 players auction.

