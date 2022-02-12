It is time for Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) mega auction! Ten teams- including new franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Lions- will be up for a bidding war to get the best composition for their team ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. The IPL Auction 2022 will last two days in Bengaluru as al the teams are set for major reshuffle. Here on this page we will provide you live updates of IPL 2022 mega auction which includes the player bids, base price of a players, team squads and list of sold and unsold players at the IPL 2022 mega auction. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Auction on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

Ahead of the IPL auction 2022, old franchises got to retain some of the players while new franchises were allowed to pick few from the pool of available players. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained Ravindra Jadeja MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Mumbai Indians (MI) retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) retained Kane Williamson and two youngester from Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Samad and Umran Malik. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral on IPL Auction 2022 Day As Fans Manifest Big Names to Join Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals(RR) retained Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained four players- Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine. Delhi Capitals (DC) retained Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje. Punjab Kings (PBKS) retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. Gujarat Titans (GT) picked Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) picked KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi. Around 590 players (370 Indians and 220 overseas) will go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction.