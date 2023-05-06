It is a big game at the Chepauk with Chennai Super Kings taking on the Mumbai Indians with each game assuming greater significance in the league. Just a point separates second placed Lucknow with seventh placed Punjab and this tells us about the level of competitiveness in this tournament. Mumbai Indians did not start off well but has been the tradition, they always seem to turn around things in the second half. With three wins in their last five matches, the team particularly the batting unit has shown greater urgency to excel. Hosts Chennai were left disappointed when their game against Lucknow was called off and it was their third game on the bounce without a win. Chennai Super Kings versus Mumbai Indians will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 3:30 PM IST. Female Fan Left Dumbstruck on Seeing MS Dhoni, Photo of Fangirl’s Reaction Goes Viral.

Chennai has plenty of inform batsmen in Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane and one of them will be needed to bat throughout. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has also attack well in the death overs and we could see him promoted higher up the order. Bowling remains a concern for them though with the team lacking variations at times and opting for a spin heavy attack.

Mumbai has had two successful 200 plus run chases in the past two matches and not too many teams can boast off such a record. Surya Kumar Yadav was instrumental in both these victories and he is starting to find some rhythm which is crucial for the side. Ishan Kishan has been quiet so far but he too scored a brilliant half century against Punjab. Bowling remains a problem area for the side with not many having a decent economy rate.

When Is CSK vs MI Match 49 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

A mega clash awaits fans as Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in the upcoming fixture of IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 6. The game will take place in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and has a starting time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Nitish Rana's Wife Saachi Marwah's Car Hit by Two Youths on Bike in Delhi, KKR Captain's Wife Says They ‘Stalked and Chased’ Her; Shares Horrific Video on Instagram Story.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of CSK vs MI Match 49 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between CSK vs MI will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of CSK vs MI Match 49 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match. Mumbai looks the better of the two teams and it will not be a surprise if they win again.

