The games are continuing thick and fast in the Indian Premier League and next up we have the Chennai Super Kings playing hosts to Rajasthan Royals. CSK heads into the game on the back of two wins against Lucknow and Mumbai. In both these games, they showed domination with both bat and bowl and produced what could be termed as near about complete performances. M S Dhoni has led the side well and given the experience he has, winning multiple trophies, the team will only grow stronger. Opponents Rajasthan are second in the points table and won two out of their three matches. It is just a superior net run rate that helps them leapfrog several teams to this spot. Chennai Super Kings versus Rajasthan Royals will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. MS Dhoni Set to Play 200th Match As CSK Captain, To Reach Landmark During IPL 2023 Against Rajasthan Royals.

Ajinkya Rahane played a brilliant knock against Mumbai in the last match and showcased why the T20 game still has space for technically sound players. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway further add a lot of strength in the top order, while Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja will have the opportunity to shine towards the slog overs. Tushar Deshpande has done well in the bowling department, and it will not be a surprise if he is amongst the wickets again.

Rajasthan will once again bank on their top three of Jos Butler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson to get them going in terms of batting. They have a quality pace attack consisting of Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will enjoy bowling on the Chennai track and will be a force to reckon with. CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 17 in Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns with Rajasthan Royals in their next match in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 10. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Star Sports Network are the broadcasting rights holder of IPL 2023. The important match between CSK and RR will be telecasted live with English commentary on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. ‘Vathi is Here’ Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Shares a Moment With MS Dhoni Ahead of CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Clash.

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Locknow Super Giants match. It should be a high-scoring game with both sides scoring big and the one chasing could end on the winning side.

