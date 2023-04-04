Delhi Capitals had an evening to forget in their opening game against the Lucknow Super Giants where they were below par in both batting and bowling. The batting unit in particular looked devoid of plans with many players throwing away their wickets cheaply in search of quick runs. Head coach Ricky Pointing rued the sloppiness of the team in the last game and has asked for more focus from the team on the pitch. Opponents Gujrat Titans beat Chennai in their first match and it looked like they have continued their form that saw them lift the cup last season. The team is well balanced and will pose a threat for Delhi this evening. Rishabh Pant to Attend Delhi Capitals' First Home Game Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, Confirms DDCA.

David Warner may have scored a fifty against Lucknow but his strike rate was poor and he struggled for timing for a brief period. The other batsmen like Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan went out cheaply which further complicated things. Against Gujarat, the team will have to show more patience out there in the middle and try and get a big total. Axar Patel was expensive in the first match but remains a talisman for the side.

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury which is a massive blow for the team. His absence means players like Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar will have added responsibility in the middle order. Irish cricketer Joshua Little was expensive against Chennai but is all set to get another game in which he will hope for an improved showing. DC vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 7.

