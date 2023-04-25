Defending champions Gujarat Titans showcased once again why they are one of the top sides in the league with a brilliant win over Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match. They looked down and out at one stage of the game but somehow ended up defending a subpar total of 135 courtesy of some brilliant bowling and fielding. The result moved them into the top four and now with another win they can go level on points with top-ranked Chennai. Their opponent this evening are the Mumbai Indians, who saw their three-game winning run come to an end with a defeat against Punjab. The team has looked good in bits and parts so far and need to improve further if they wish to play in the next phase of the tournament. Gujarat Titans versus Mumbai Indians will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 35.

Arjun Tendulkar was hit for plenty in his three-over spell in the last match and he could find himself dropped from the team. Other pacers like Jason Behrendorff and Cameron Green were expensive as well with the ball against Punjab and this is where the team will need to lift their levels. Rohit Sharma began the campaign slowly but he has started to look good. If he along with Ishan Kishan get going in the powerplays, Mumbai will certainly benefit.

Former Indian pacer Mohit Sharma has turned back the clock with his display in the IPL so far for Gujarat. He will play a key role with the new ball against Mumbai. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad are other important components of their bowling attack. Their batting has been good and everyone seems to be contributing when required.

Gujarat Titans will be taking on Mumbai Indians in their next fixture in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 25. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Gujarat at home will be a tough team for Mumbai to face and the hosts look the favourites to pick up the two points.

