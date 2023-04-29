Kolkata Knight Riders brought to an end their four-game losing streak with a much-needed win over Bangalore in their previous match. The win may have not lifted them significantly in the points table but in terms of the mood, it was certainly refreshing for the squad to get that winning feeling. Just like last season, the team has been very inconsistent. The plans have not worked on most occasions and it has caused them issues. Opponents Gujarat Titans on the other hand are third in the league and head into the game on the back of two wins. The defending champions have once again shown why this team despite being new has the belief to get the results. Kolkata Knight Riders versus Gujarat Titans will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). PL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Jason Roy has been getting the runs for Kolkata off late with half-centuries in the last two matches. The Englishman’s ability to score quickly creates problems in the opposition rank and Gujarat will need a plan to contain him. Indian batsmen like Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer have shown as well that they can chip in on any given day, hence batting looks steady for Kolkata. Varun Chakravarty, their main man in the bowling unit, got wickets against Bangalore and he will be looking to build on that performance.

Gujarat will be banking on the likes of Shubman Gil, David Miller, Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar to get them to a good score against Kolkata. Their bowling lineup boasts of quality names like Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan while Noor Ahmed and Hardik Pandya are consistent as well.

When Is KKR vs GT Match 39 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Kolkata Knight Riders will be locking horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans in their next match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 29. the game will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of KKR vs GT Match 39 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 game between KKR and GT will be telecast live with English commentary on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 39.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of KKR vs GT Match 39 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucnow Super Giants match. It will be a tough game for both these teams but expect the home side to get a much-needed victory here.

