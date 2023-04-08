Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, two of the most successful Indian Premier League, clash at the Wankhede Stadium with the hosts looking for their first win of the season. Mumbai lost out a one-sided encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening match but it has been a trend of sorts for the team over many years to lose their first game of the campaign. Wankhede has traditionally been a high scoring venue and this evening’s match could be no different. Chennai come into the contest on the back of a much-needed win versus Lucknow Super Giants. MS Dhoni will want his team to build a winning momentum now and try and take a steady path towards the top four. Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. MI vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 12.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were poor in the last game and the Mumbai Indians’ skipper will have to rise to the occasion and get big score for the team. News coming in from the Mumbai camp is that Jofra Archer is injured and will miss the tie, paving way for Arjun Tendulkar to make his IPL debut. Jason Behrendorff will once again be used as an impact player and should come in handy particularly in the powerplays.

Chennai has some quality batsmen in Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Ambati Rayudu and there is a sense of consistency about their game. M S Dhoni could promote himself a bit higher up the order depending on the way the top four performs. Moeen Ali took a liking for the Chennai track as he picked up four wickets but the Wankhede pitch is not suited for the spinners and he will be tested.

When Is MI vs CSK Match 12 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

In a mega clash, Chennai Super Kings will be facing Mumbai Indians in their next match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 8. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of MI vs CSK Match 12 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be telecasted live with English commentary on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, and Star Gold/HD channels. This game will be also available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu channels. MS Dhoni Inaugurates 2011 World Cup Victory Memorial at Wankhede Stadium Where His Iconic Six Landed (Watch Video).

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of MI vs CSK Match 12 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. Hence JioCinema will provide live streaming of MI vs CSK match in India. The team batting second will likely win this contest and hence toss is going to be crucial here.

