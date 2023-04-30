Mumbai Indians find themselves on the wrong end of the points table once again after a fairly inconsistent start to this campaign. The team finished last in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League and if the fans were expecting a strong revival in fortunes this term, well they have been left disappointed. As we enter the business end of the campaign, the most successful team in the Indian Premier League history will need to improve significantly to make it to the top four. Rajasthan on the other hand are second in the league and ended their two-game losing streak with a much-needed win over an in-form Chennai side. Mumbai Indians versus Rajasthan Royals will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Arjun Tendulkar and Piyush Chawla were the only saving grace for Mumbai in what was a tepid bowling display by them against Gujrat. Teams have dominated them, particularly in the powerplays and this is where they will need to come up with proper planning and reverse this trend. Cameron Green is yet to deliver consistently with the bat and justify his enormous price tag which is just one of the several problems plaguing the team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was not getting the big scores in the last few matches and his 77 against Chennai must have given a lot of confidence. There is no dearth of talent in their batting unit and the inclusion of Adam Zampa in the team was a masterstroke as the Australian played a crucial role in the win over CSK. Kuldip Yadav will be the impact player once again for Rajasthan Royals.

When Is MI vs RR Match 42 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals in their next match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 30. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of MI vs RR Match 42 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 game between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be telecast live with English commentary on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. MI vs RR, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Clash at Wankhede Stadium.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of MI vs RR Match 42 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the MI vs RR match. Mumbai know the importance of this game and they will go all out to secure a win here and they could well be successful.

