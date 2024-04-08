Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Jos Buttler registered his sixth IPL century in his 100th IPL match during the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Here’s a look at players with highest scores in their 100th IPL match. IPL 2024: Lizaad Williams Joins Delhi Capitals as Replacement for Harry Brook.

KL Rahul (103* in 60 balls for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 2022)

In his 100th IPL match, KL smashed 103* in 60 balls, with nine fours and five sixes. LSG won the match by 18 runs, defending the target of 200 runs.

Jos Buttler (100* in 58 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024)

In his 100th match, Buttler roared back into form after some disappointing outings, scoring 100* in 58 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. He led RR's run chase of 184 runs from the front.

Faf Du Plessis (86 in 59 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021 final)

The 2021 final was Faf's 100th IPL game, playing for Chennai Super Kings. Faf scored a fine 86 in 59 balls, with seven fours and three sixes, with a strike rate of over 145, setting up CSK's victory by posting a total of 192/3. KKR fell 27 runs short and was restricted to 165/9.

David Warner (69 in 38 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2016 final)

Warner's 100th match was a memorable one. His 69 in 38 balls, with eight fours and three sixes set the tone for SRH batting, helping them post a match-winning 208/7 and RCB fell eight runs short of their maiden IPL title.

Murali Vijay (59 in 41 balls, with Rising Pune Supergiant, 2016)

Vijay played his 100th IPL match against RPG back in 2016, representing Punjab Kings. He scored 59 in 41 balls, powering Punjab to 172/7. RPG won that match courtesy a finishing masterclass from MS Dhoni (64* in 32 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes)