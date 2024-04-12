The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has witnessed some memorable performances so far. Here is a look at top wicket-takers in the game so far. IPL 2024: Top 5 Players To Watch Out for in Clash Between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credit: Twitter/@LoyalSachinFan)

Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker so far, taking 10 wickets at an average of 11.90, with best bowling figures of 5/21.

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo Credits: @weRcricket/ Twitter)

Chahal has taken 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 13.20, with the best figures of 3/11.

Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)

Mustafizur Rahman (Photo credit: Twitter @ChennaiIPL)

He is the third-highest wicket-taker. The pacer has taken nine wickets at an average of 14.22, with the best figures of 4/29.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

Arshdeep Singh (Photo Credit: Twitter/@PunjabKingsIPL)

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) left-arm pacer has taken eight wickets at an average of 20.00 and best figures of 4/29.

Gerald Coetzee (MI)

Gerald Coetzee (Photo Credit: Twitter/@GeraldCoetzee62)

The South African star has taken eight wickets at an average of 24.50, with the best figures of 4/34.