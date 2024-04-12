The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has witnessed some memorable performances so far. Here is a look at top wicket-takers in the game so far. IPL 2024: Top 5 Players To Watch Out for in Clash Between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.
Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker so far, taking 10 wickets at an average of 11.90, with best bowling figures of 5/21.
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
Chahal has taken 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 13.20, with the best figures of 3/11.
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)
He is the third-highest wicket-taker. The pacer has taken nine wickets at an average of 14.22, with the best figures of 4/29.
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) left-arm pacer has taken eight wickets at an average of 20.00 and best figures of 4/29.
Gerald Coetzee (MI)
The South African star has taken eight wickets at an average of 24.50, with the best figures of 4/34.