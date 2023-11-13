The Indian Premier League is something which every cricket fan looks forward to and one of the most-awaited parts of the tournament is the player auction, which generally takes place months before. The IPL 2024 auction is something that fans have been waiting for, especially with the date and venue of the event being confirmed already. Once again, top players from all over the world and India would go under the hammer as the 10 franchises battle hard to have the best names on board and prepare for the upcoming edition of the marquee T20 tournament. The IPL 2023 auction was held in Kochi with England all-rounder Sam Curran turning out to be the most expensive player of the event, fetching a whopping Rs 18.5 crore from Punjab Kings. IPL 2024 Transfer Window: Romario Shepherd Traded to Mumbai Indians From Lucknow Super Giants Ahead of Auction.

The auction also saw some other big money purchases in the form of Cameron Green (Mumbai Indians Rs 17.5 crore), Ben Stokes (Chennai Super Kings for 16.25 crore), Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 16 crore) and Harry Brook (Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 13.25 crore). This year too, fans can expect some big-money signings as all 10 teams aim to gear up and prepare for action in the next edition of the tournament. The year 2008 saw IPL being introduced into Indian cricket for the first time and since then, the T20 tournament has turned out to be one of the biggest cricket events which fans look forward to. Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, let us take a look at some details that you need to know. What Is Written in Sanskrit on IPL Trophy?

When is IPL 2024 Auction? Know Date, Time and Venue and Bidding Event

The IPL 2024 auction is set to witness a first. For the first time in history, the auction is set to be held outside India for the first time. The IPL 2024 auction will be held in Dubai on December 19 and reports state that Wisden India states that the Coca-Cola Arena will host the event. The timing is yet to be confirmed and we will update it as soon as it is announced.

IPL 2024 Team Purse

The IPL 2024 auction would see franchises head into the event with an increased purse. A report in ESPN Cricinfo states that the purse for the franchises has been increased to Rs 100 crore as compared to Rs 95 crore from the last edition. However, the money that a franchise can spend at the auction will entirely depend on the players they release and retain ahead of the event. Also, they would have the unspent money from last year's auction.

Here's how much money each team had been left with after IPL 2023 auction

Teams Purse Chennai Super Kings Rs 1.5 Crore Gujarat Titans Rs 4.45 crore Mumbai Indians Rs 5 lakh Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 1.65 crore Delhi Capitals Rs 4.45 crore Rajasthan Royals Rs 3.35 crore Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs 1.75 crore Lucknow Super Giants Rs 3.55 crore Punjab Kings Rs 12.20 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 6.55 crore

IPL 2024 Auction Player Retention Date

The IPL 2024 player retention has been set to November 26. Earlier, it was November 15 but the BCCI has extended that date for the franchises to narrow down on who they want to retain and who they are keen on releasing ahead of the IPL 2024 player auction.

IPL 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Much like the IPL 2023 auction, there would be different platforms for live telecast and live streaming of the IPL 2024 auction. For the uninitiated, Star had bagged the telecast rights in the IPL media rights auction for the 2023-2027 cycle. Hence, the live telecast of the IPL 2024 auction will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. Viacom18 had secured the digital rights of the IPL 2024 auction and hence, the IPL 2024 auction live streaming online will be available on the JioCinema app and websites.

Chennai Super Kings had won the IPL 2023 title, beating Gujarat Titans in a rain-marred final. It was the fifth title for the MS Dhoni-led outfit as the franchise equalled Mumbai Indians' tally of five IPL titles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2023 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).