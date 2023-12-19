IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is here and it is that time of the year when fans gear up in anticipation of their favourite franchises signing the best players on board. The auction is a unique one, for a couple of reasons. It is the first edition of the event which is being held outside of India. Secondly, the auctioneer Mallika Sagar is set to become the first woman to conduct an IPL auction. All 10 franchises have made their strategies and plans of signing their preferred players and now, it is time for the action to begin in the auction room. IPL 2024 Auction: Date, Venue, Team Purse and Other Details You Need To Know Ahead of Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event.

Gujarat Titans have the biggest purse going ahead into the IPL 2024 auction, with Rs 38.15 crore in the bag. Kolkata Knight Riders, in need of a revamped fast bowling unit, have Rs 32.7 crore, the third-biggest heading into the auction. Lucknow Super Giants have the smallest purse, with only Rs 13.15 crore at the auction and it will be interesting to see which of the 10 teams end up acquiring the players that they target.

Several big names, the likes of which include Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, Pat Cummins and Gerald Coetzee will be up for grabs at the IPL 2024 auction and fans will be eagerly waiting to see where these players, among 333 others, head ahead of the next season. Out of the 333 players, 214 are Indians while 119 are overseas, which include 2 players from associate countries.