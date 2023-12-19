Meanwhile, Karun Nair is unsold as of now. Steve Smith, experienced Steve Smith is up for grabs and he remains unsold as well. Manish Pandey is the third consecutive player to remain unsold. Remember all the unsold players can be picked later via Accelerated Bidding round. So, they are still in contention.
Man of the Match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final Travis Head is up for grabs now. Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad show interest in the left-hander batsman. And the Australian goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 6.80 Crores.
For Harry Brook, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have shown the interest. And the yooung English batter goes to Delhi Capitals for INR 4 Crore.
Next up is South African bastman Rilee Rossouw and he is unsold. Harry Brook is up for grabs now.
Rovan Powell is the first player to go under the hammer at the IPL 2024 auction. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals seem to be interested in the West Indies power-hitter. And it is Rajasthan who place successful bid for Powell for 7.40 crores.
Fans are set to attend the player bidding event, which is set to be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The staff of all the 10 teams will look to have a good day out in the auction room and have their desired players on board.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 auction! Less than an hour is left for the event to take place with all franchises involved, expected to engage in some intense bidding wars. Stay tuned for live updates about the list of sold, unsold players and which player turns out to be the most expensive this time around.
IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is here and it is that time of the year when fans gear up in anticipation of their favourite franchises signing the best players on board. The auction is a unique one, for a couple of reasons. It is the first edition of the event which is being held outside of India. Secondly, the auctioneer Mallika Sagar is set to become the first woman to conduct an IPL auction. All 10 franchises have made their strategies and plans of signing their preferred players and now, it is time for the action to begin in the auction room. IPL 2024 Auction: Date, Venue, Team Purse and Other Details You Need To Know Ahead of Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event.
Gujarat Titans have the biggest purse going ahead into the IPL 2024 auction, with Rs 38.15 crore in the bag. Kolkata Knight Riders, in need of a revamped fast bowling unit, have Rs 32.7 crore, the third-biggest heading into the auction. Lucknow Super Giants have the smallest purse, with only Rs 13.15 crore at the auction and it will be interesting to see which of the 10 teams end up acquiring the players that they target. IPL 2024 Auction: Who Was the Most Expensive Player at Last Year's Bidding Event?
Several big names, the likes of which include Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, Pat Cummins and Gerald Coetzee will be up for grabs at the IPL 2024 auction and fans will be eagerly waiting to see where these players, among 333 others, head ahead of the next season. Out of the 333 players, 214 are Indians while 119 are overseas, which include 2 players from associate countries.