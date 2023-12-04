The T20 Season has returned and so has the IPL. After a closely fought and intense IPL 2023 season, we are now nearing to the IPL 2024 and ahead of that the ten participating franchises- Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are looking to settle their squad and making them ready for the upcoming season. The IPL 2024 trade window is currently ongoing and will continue till December 12. Jofra Archer Set to Miss IPL 2024 as ECB Looks to Manage His Workload Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup Next Year.

The teams have already confirmed their released and retentions player ahead of IPL 2024 auction which is set to be hosted at Dubai on December 19. Teams are eyeing on the stars that lit the recently finished ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and assessing how they will reinforce their squads. In this article we will look at five such players, who will be most chased after in the upcoming IPL 2024 auction.

1. Mitchell Starc: The Australian star quick last registered his name in the IPL auction back in 2018. He was bought by KKR but got ruled out ahead of the season with injury and since then he didn't come into the auction. Now, he has registered his name again and there are multiple franchises eyeing his addition in the squad. Teams like KKR, CSK, GT, RCB will look at him as an potential option to lead their bowling attack.

2. Travis Head: The man of the match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 once played in the IPL for RCB. But he failed to find much success and now he has returned in the auction as a much complete cricketer. He has given consistent and quick starts to his team in the recent past and teams like PBKS and SRH will fancy him in their team.

3. Pat Cummins: The Aussie captain missed IPL 2023 and was released KKR due to his preparation for the Ashes and the ICC Cricket World Cup. Now that he has fulfilled his targets, he has returned to the auction and will be up for the taking, Although his IPL stats are not much impressive, he is someone who adds leadership to the squad as well as experience of delivering under pressure. His old franchise KKR and a team that values experience, CSK might go all out to secure his services.

4. Rachin Ravindra: In a squad packed with ball strikers, some times conditions get big on the players and they miss some much needed old school skill. The breakout star of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Rachin Ravindra adds just that. Teams who need some steadying amidst cutting lose might consider going for him. SRH, who released Harry Brook, RR who released Joe Root and DC who are missing Indian run banks might go at a bidding war for him.

5. Gerald Coetzee: Teams need bowlers and the value goes up automatically when a skilled bowler can also bat decently. Gerald Coetzee bowls fast and can also hit the ball well. A multi-skillset player like him who impressed in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be chased by multiple franchises irrespective of their need of the squads but such an addition can only uplift the overall skill of the team.

6. Wanindu Hasaranga: The Sri Lankan all-rounder has been released by RCB who wanted to free up their purse. Hasaranga has also been suffering through injuries and missed the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. But teams need a skilled wrist spinner like him and a few teams like MI, SRH and PBKS who are suffering without a skilled Indian wrist spinner have every chance to break the bank for him. IPL 2024 Auction: Travis Head, Mitchell Starc Keep Base Price at Rs 2 Crore, Rachin Ravindra to Start at Rs 50 Lakh; Jofra Archer Pulls Out.

IPL mini-auctions have less top Indian cricketers available and thus teams who have more purse break their bank for overseas players they think can add value to the squad. This time with more star overseas cricketers making them available in the auction fans can expect some insane bidding war with their favourite teams in action in the IPL 2024 auction.

