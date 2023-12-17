Not much time is left for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction to take place. The much-awaited bidding event is set to take place for the very first time outside of India--at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. Cricket fans across India and other parts of the world have been eagerly waiting for the IPL 2024 auction to find out which franchise ends up having which player on board. Much like the last time, there are some top names in the auction pool as well and it will be interesting to see which player ends up becoming the most expensive at this year's IPL auction. IPL 2024 Auction: Five Players Likely To Fetch Huge Bids at Indian Premier League Players’ Auction.

England all-rounder Sam Curran made history in the IPL 2023 auction when he became the most expensive player in the history of the tournament. Punjab Kings broke the bank to acquire his services and ended up signing for a jaw-dropping amount of Rs 18.50 crore. That's not all. Such astronomical figures were spent on players with similar profiles with the likes of Cameron Green and Ben Stokes fetching Rs 17.50 crore and Rs 16.25 from Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively. A similar thing can be expected this time as well with some franchises looking to go all out to sign some of the targets, the likes of which include Mitchell Starc and Travis Head among others. Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, let us take a look at the top 10 most expensive players in the history of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2024 Auction: Three All-Rounders Who Can Potentially Replace Hardik Pandya in Gujarat Titans Squad for Indian Premier League Season 17.

List of Most Expensive Players in IPL History

Year Player Team Price 2023 Sam Curran Punjab Kings Rs 18.50 Crore 2023 Cameron Green Mumbai Indians Rs 17.50 Crore 2023 Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings Rs 16.25 Crore 2021 Chris Morris Rajasthan Royals Rs 16.25 Crore 2023 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants Rs 16 Crore 2015 Yuvraj Singh Delhi Daredevils Rs 16 Crore 2020 Pat Cummins Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 15.50 Crore 2022 Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians Rs 15.25 Crore 2021 Kyle Jamieson Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs 15.00 Crore 2017 Ben Stokes Rising Pune Supergiant Rs 14.50 Crore

A total of 333 players are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2024 auction. Out of these 333 players, 214 are Indians while 119 belong to other countries. Two players hail from associate nations and the 10 teams will have 77 slots to fill.

