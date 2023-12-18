The 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to be highly competitive as a lot of emerging stars will turn up this year as well to outperform one another. The IPL 2024 auction is scheduled to be in place on Tuesday, December 19. Every year, there always was and will be a player with the highest bid picked up by a specific team. But can the most expensive player at the IPL 2024 auction become the most expensive player of all time? It will be interesting to know this year, as we are closing in on the IPL 2024 auction. IPL 2024 Auction: Ten Most Expensive Players in History of Indian Premier League.

For the IPL 2023 season, British cricketing star Sam Curran became the most expensive player of the season and of all time as well. Sam Curran was bought by the Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings for a staggering amount of INR 18.50 crore. England all-rounder Sam Curran made history in the IPL 2023 auction. Australian cricketer Cameron Green came very close to the highest figures as he was fetched by Mumbai Indians for INR 17.50 crores (now traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore). Ben Stokes yet again made his name in the list of highest bids as he became the third most expensive player of all time in the IPL 2023 Auction. Ben Stokes was picked by Chennai Super Kings for an amount of INR 16.25 crores.

Sam Curran made a very clear mark on the Indian Premier League franchises with his style of play and an amazing season in the year 2022-23. He was also the Player of the Tournament in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which is one of the reasons Sam Curran became the most expensive player for the IPL 2023 Auction and well as for all time. Every IPL franchise tried to get Sam Curran but only Punjab Kings was able to stand tall with a huge amount of INR 18.50 crores. Although PKBS didn't have the very best of IPL 2023 season as they finished eighth with 12 points on board. IPL 2024 Auction: Five Players Likely To Fetch Huge Bids at Indian Premier League Players’ Auction.

A lot of top players will be up for grabs in the IPL 2024 auction. Most of them have had an amazing ICC World Cup 2023. Some of the top contenders are Mitchell Starc, Gerald Coetzee, Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, and Shardul Thakur. Some of these players have announced their comeback for the IPL 2024 season.

