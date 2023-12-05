Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will take place in Dubai on December 19, 2023. While preparing for the same, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already informed former auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, that he won’t be part of the mega event, reports Sportstar. After his sudden collapse at the ballroom of the ITC Gardenia hotel on the first day of the mega-auction last year (auctioning Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga), many questions were raised over his future with the gala event. But BCCI decided to continue with Edmeades at the mini-auction – held in Kochi. For the IPL 2024 complete auction though, BCCI is looking to give Edmeades a break and rope in the Women's Premier League (WPL) Auctioneer Mallika Sagar. IPL 2024 Auction: Travis Head, Mitchell Starc Keep Base Price at Rs 2 Crore, Rachin Ravindra to Start at Rs 50 Lakh; Jofra Archer Pulls Out.

Edmeades collapsed on the floor due to “postural hypotension” – which is a drop in blood pressure following a change in posture. After a quick medical attention, Edmeades returned and conducted the final phase of the auction. Meanwhile, TV Presenter Charu Sharma filled in for Edmeades till that time. The British auctioneer later reflected on the incident, mentioning that "the fall came totally out of the blue in Bengaluru." Now perfectly fine, Edmeades added that, in 2,700 auctions he had conducted, he never had fallen off the stage. He said “lack of food and sleep” was the main reason for the mishap.

The renowned auctioneer was part of IPL auctions from 2018 – replacing TV personality Richard Madley. Apart from IPL, Edmeades has been associated with many high-profile auctions including charity, fine art and even classic car auctions. He was also famously associated with the iconic Christie’s for 38 years. And started working independently in 2016. IPL auction 2018, held in Jaipur, was his first assignment in Indian Cricket.

IPL 2024 Auction Date

Since then, Edmeades has been synonymous with IPL auctions and could still be part of later editions of the IPL auctions. While the front runner to replace Edmeades – Mallika Sagar is not new to the field. The Art Major began her career at Christie's in 2001, becoming the Indian-origin woman auctioneer at the British auction house. She also has conducted many such events in Mumbai and around the globe. She also set a record by becoming the first woman to conduct the auctions in the Kabbadi league when she auctioned for PKL. IPL 2024 Auction: Rachin Ravindra, Travis Head And Other Players Who Will Be Most Sought After in Upcoming Indian Premier League Bidding Event.

She also conducted the WPL auction last season and will be back on stage for the same on December 09, 2023. Mallika Sagar is a Mumbai-based art collector and consultant for Modern and Contemporary Indian art.

As for the IPL 2024 auctions are considered, 1166 players have registered for the same. Out of which 830 are Indians and the rest 336 are overseas. Only 77 slots are available in the 10 franchises consisting of 30 overseas and 47 Indian players.

