The Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 22 of the Indian Premier League 2024. CSK will be returning to Chepauk wherein they won their first two matches of the tournament however, the franchise has lost their way in the competition following their losses against Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team would want to come back to the winning ways against KKR. On the other hand, Knight Riders have been undefeated in the tournament and are yet to lose a match. The franchise have been brilliant in all the departments and would look forward to continuing the same against CSK.

The Chennai Super Kings showcased decent performance in all the departments in their first two games of the tournament. However, the bowlers leaked a lot of runs in their clashes against DC and SRH. On the other hand, the top-order batsmen have also been unable to cope with the team and have showcased poor batting performance.

On the other, Kolkata Knight Riders have been doing well in the batting as well as bowling. Off-spinner Sunil Narine has been doing great with the bat and is smashing fours and sixes from the top. Andre Russell has been in red-hot form and has been smashing sixes to all the bowlers. Bowlers have also been the key for KKR in the tournament so far and have been able to restrict the opposition.

When Is CSK vs KKR Match 22 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024 on April 8. The CSK vs KKR match will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of CSK vs KKR Match 22 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. The CSK vs KKR live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. The viewing option for CSK vs KKR in Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of CSK vs KKR Match 22 of TATA IPL 2024?

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match. KKR have momentum with them and they should secure another victory on the bounce.

