The Indian Premier League has always proved to be a game-changer for many young cricketers in the world. The cash-rich league has been a complete entertainer for the fans as well with almost every match turning out to be an edge-of-the-seat encounter. Apart from long sixes and loads of entertainment, the tournament has also been a place where there have been huge controversies. Be it the heated moments between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli or players getting involved in aggressive moments on the field. KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 31 in Kolkata

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League has met all the standards of entertainment. From the aggressive send-off by Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana to SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Mayank Agarwal. On the other hand, there have been many moments in IPL 2024 wherein the decisions of the umpire have been questioned. Some of the moments are as follows: Rohit Sharma Receives a Special Medal in Dressing Room for Scoring a Blistering Hundred During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video)

#Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana showcased a lot of aggression during the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match. Rana dismissed top SRH batsmen such as Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen. Rana was fined 60 percent of the match fees.

#There was a lot of controversy over the decision of match referee Javagal Srinath at the toss during the clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After the toss, it seemed like Srinath had turned the coin in favour of MI captain Hardik Pandya which possibly also changed the result of the match.

#During the same match, the umpire also gave up a lot of decisions which were in the support of the Mumbai Indians. Onfield umpire Nitin Menon had to face a lot of backlash from fans on social media for his controversial decisions.

#Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was booed by the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium. Pandya has been facing a lot of backlash from the fans in the Indian Premier League 2024 so far after he was being made the captain of the Mumbai Indians.

With more than a month of action left in the Indian Premier League 2024, there are a lot of engaging and entertaining moments on the cards for the fans.

