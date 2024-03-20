TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is coming and the countdown has started already! Mark your calendars for March 22 as the first clash of IPL 2024 will be played between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The IPL 2024 will comprise ten franchise teams based in different cities. Meanwhile, ahead of the IPL 2024, here is a complete list of captains in the upcoming season.

1. MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be in charge of the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. According to Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan, MS Dhoni brings the best out of the players in the team and nobody can replace his place. Thala has already begun preparations for the IPL 2024, attending CSK's practice session.

2. Risbhah Pant, Delhi Capitals: Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has joined the team after being declared fit by the BCCI for the TATA IPL 2024. The 26-year-old Pant has expressed mixed feelings of joy and fear as he prepares to return to the cricket field after 14 months of rehabilitation and recovery from a life-threatening car accident.

3. Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans: The Gujarat Titans have announced Shubman Gill as their new captain for the upcoming IPL season. Gill has replaced Hardik Pandya, who has joined the Mumbai Indians. Hardik led the Titans in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but Gill will take on the leadership role for the first time in the 2024 season. The team is looking forward to Gill's leadership and is hoping to roar to victory under his guidance.

4. Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders: In December 2023 KKR announced that Shreyas Iyer would return as captain, with Nitish Rana serving as his deputy in IPL 2024. Shreyas missed IPL 2023 because of a back injury and underwent surgery. Gautam Gambhir has also joined them as a KKR's team mentor.

5. KL Rahul, Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul will lead the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2024, with their first match against the Rajasthan Royals scheduled for March 24. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL 2022, with 616 runs.

6. Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya rejoined the Mumbai Indians team after a gap of two years. Having started his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2015, he is back in the team for the first time since 2021. Prior to his return, Pandya had captained the Gujarat Titans for two seasons and helped them win the title in 2022. His presence is bound to strengthen the team and enhance their chances of victory.

7. Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan will continue to lead the PBKS team in the 2024 IPL season. Shikhar Dhawan was appointed as the captain of the Punjab Kings ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League, replacing Mayank Agarwal.

8. Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals: The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will see Sanju Samson lead RR. According to their official social media handle, the team captain has arrived in Jaipur ahead of the IPL 2024 season. The RR team is preparing for their first match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, which is scheduled to take place on March 24.

9. Faf du Plessis, Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, the South African cricket star, will continue to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024. Faf was named as captain on March 12, 2022, after Virat Kohli stepped down from the position at the end of the 2021 season. Will Virat Kohli Play in IPL 2024? Know Status of RCB Star’s Availability for Indian Premier League Season 17.

10. Pat Cummins, Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins has been appointed as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming season IPL 2024. He will take over the role from Aiden Markram, who led the team in the 2023 season. Pat Cummins became the second-most expensive player in IPL history after fetching a whopping Rs 20.50 crore.

The Indian Premier League 2024 is scheduled to take place in several cities across India. Cricket fans are eagerly waiting to witness the performance of their favourite teams as they battle it out for supremacy on the cricket field. It remains to be seen which team will hold the TATA trophy at the end of the

tournament.

