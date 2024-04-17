The Gujarat Titans have lacked momentum in the opening games of this season’s Indian Premier League with three wins and losses each. They currently sit at 6th in the points table and they have a chance to break into the top four with a win against the Delhi Capitals this evening. The hosts consider themselves as a top team and they will need to work on their consistency to progress to the next round. Opponents Delhi Capitals have just two wins so far and one of them came in their last game against Lucknow, which was crucial. Ricky Ponting knows the importance of being in the play-offs race after the debacle last term. David Warner Hits Big Shots in Delhi Capitals’ Nets Ahead of GT vs DC IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

David Warner is still not fit and is likely to miss this game for Delhi, which is not good news. Mitchell Marsh has returned to Australia after a hamstring tear. Jake Fraser-McGurk is an interesting talent in the middle-order for the visitors alongside Tristan Stubbs. The onus of picking wickets will fall on Jhye Richardson, Ishant Sharma, and Khaleel Ahmed. KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Win By Two Wickets.

Rashid Khan has looked impressive in the last two games for the Gujarat Titans and he must build on this. Skipper Shubman Gill is a key man up top for the hosts and he can provide them with a brisk start. Matthew Wade is likely to make way for Wriddhiman Saha, who has missed the last two games due to a back spasm.

Gujarat Titans will go head-on against the Delhi Capitals in match 32 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday, April 17. The GT vs DC match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024.

It will be a tough game for the home side but they should find a way to win.

