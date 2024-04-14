Kolkata Knight Riders takes on the Lucknow Super Giants in the first game of the Sunday double header in the Indian Premier League. The home side suffered their first loss of the campaign, as they lost to Chennai in their previous game. They have had a few days off since that setback and will be rearing to take field and make amends. Being second in the points table, the team knows the importance of maintaining a winning momentum. Opponents Lucknow too heads into the contest on the back of a defeat, a home loss to the Delhi Capitals. They are level on points with Kolkata but remain below them, on net run rate. Gautam Gambhir Extends Greetings of 'Shubho Noboborsho', Offers Journalists Attending Press Conference Sweets Ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

The form of Mitchell Starc continues to be a worry point for Kolkata, with the Australian pacer struggling with the new ball. His price tag prevents them from exploring different options and the team management will hope he finds his rhythm soon. Their batters had an off day against Chennai but there is too much quality in it to worry here.

Arshin Kulkarni, Yudhvir Singh, and Prerak Mankad are all pushing for a place in the Lucknow middle order. The absence of Mayank Yadav is a major blow for the team, with the youngster doing well before his injury. Shamar Joseph could be handed his first start in their bowling unit, with the team lacking pace.

When Is KKR vs LSG Match 28 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Lucknow Super Giants in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, April 14. The KKR vs LSG match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Arriving In Kolkata With AbRam, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Ahead of KKR's Match Against LSG (Watch Videos).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of KKR vs LSG Match 28 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The KKR vs LSG live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. This KKR vs LSG live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the KKR vs LSG online viewing option, read below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of KKR vs LSG Match 28 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live stream viewing option of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match. It should a keenly contested battle with Kolkata Knight Riders securing a win at the end.

