The top two of the Indian Premier League clash this evening at the Eden Gardens as the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Rajasthan Royals. The home side has won four games out of the five played and heads into this clash on the back of a brilliant win over Lucknow. After a disappointing last season, Kolkata is playing like their past self. Their batting seems to be their strong point and they have dominated the opposition with their power hitting in the powerplays. Opponents Rajasthan Royals are top of the standings and returned to winning ways after a minor blip against Gujarat. Like Kolkata, they are a team that executes their plans to perfection on the ground. Mitchell Starc, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Other KKR Players Enjoy in Swimming Pool Ahead of Clash Against RR in IPL 2024 (View Pics).

Nitish Rana is getting closer to his return for Kolkata after injuring his finger in the first game. Sunil Narine and Phil Salt rarely let an opposition bowler settle in the first few overs and this has greatly helped the team. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rinku Singh provide solidity in the middle overs. Yuzvendra Chahal Plays Around With Dishant Yagnik and Trevor Penney During Training Session Ahead of KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

Rajasthan have been given some positive news in the build-up to the game with R Ashwin and Jos Butler set to be involved. Both missed the last game for the visitors, owing to fitness issues. The spin twins of Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin have a key role to play in this game considering the conditions. In terms of batting, Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson pack a punch for the team.

When Is KKR vs RR Match 31 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Rajasthan Royals in match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, April 16. The KKR vs RR match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of KKR vs RR Match 31 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The KKR vs RR live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. This KKR vs RR live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the KKR vs RR online viewing option, read below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of KKR vs RR Match 31 of TATA IPL 2024?

Viacom18 Network possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a free live stream viewing option of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match. Expect a quality contest between two strong teams with both sides having an equal probability of a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2024 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).