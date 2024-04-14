After three defeats on the bounce, the Mumbai Indians have bounced back in style with victories over the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They will be looking to continue their good run at home, with a win over Chennai Super Kings this evening. The home side are 7th in the points table and with a stiff competition this year, they need to get as many points as possible in this opening phase of the Indian Premier League. Opponents Chennai did well to end their two-game losing streak with a solid display against Kolkata in the last match. They are a well-balanced side and should pose a threat to the home side. IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Coach Stephen Fleming Confirms Matheesha Pathirana’s Match Fitness, Says ‘Could Miss Mumbai Indians Clash’.

Matheesha Pathirana should be back for Chennai in this game and his presence adds a balance to their death bowling options. Mustafizur Rehman and Deepak Chahar will feature for the visitors as well, which is a positive. In terms of batting, Ajinkya Rahane will be well accustomed with the conditions and should lead their batting efforts.

Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Romario Shepherd are all excellent hitters and this is where Mumbai’s strength lies. Their bowling continues to be their problem area with Jasprit Bumrah waging a lone battle for them. The likes of Gerald Coetzee and Akash Madhwal will need to step up and improve their economy rate.

When Is MI vs CSK Match 29 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai Indians will host Chennai Super Kings in match 29 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, April 14. The MI vs CSK match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). CSK Fan Claims He Has Not Paid School Fees of His Three Daughters After Spending Rs 64,000 to Watch MS Dhoni Play in IPL 2024.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of MI vs CSK Match 29 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The MI vs CSK live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. This MI vs CSK live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the MI vs CSK online viewing option, read below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of MI vs CSK Match 29 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live stream viewing option of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match. Mumbai Indians will likely bring up their third straight victory in this massive game, billed as the El Clasico of the IPL.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).