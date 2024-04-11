Mumbai Indians got their first points on board against Delhi in the last match and they will be keen to build on to it when they take on fellow strugglers Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium. The home side is 8th in the standings, just above the visitors, courtesy of a superior net run rate. It has been a tough opening campaign for both these quality teams and they can ill afford to fall behind in the race to make it to the play-offs. Bengaluru have several batters out of form and this is causing issues. Their inability to execute game plans has had a direct effect on their results. Mumbai Indians versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Shams Mulani could be drafted into the playing eleven by the Mumbai Indians, who could unleash spin as their potent force against Bengaluru. Surya Kumar Yadav got out for a duck in his comeback game and he will hope to make amends for it this evening. He could be used as an impact substitute again with Jasprit Bumrah coming in for him. Romario Shepherd could play the Kerion Pollard role for the home team this season.

Will Jacks is pushing for a place in the playing eleven, likely in place of the out of form Glenn Maxwell. Rajat Patidar, Faf du Plessis, and Cameron Green have all struggled as well and this continues to be a challenge for the Bengaluru management. Virat Kohli has done the bulk of the scoring for the team, and it will not be a surprise if he is amongst the runs again. Orange Cap in IPL 2024.

When Is MI vs RCB Match 25 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024 on April 11. The MI vs RCB match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Purple Cap in IPL 2024.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of MI vs RCB Match 25 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. The MI vs RCB live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD on English commentary. The viewing option for MI vs RCB in Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the online viewing option for the MI vs RCB match, read below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of MI vs RCB Match 25 of TATA IPL 2024?

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match.

