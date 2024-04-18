Mumbai Indians suffered a setback in their path to redemption with a home loss against the Chennai Super Kings in the last game. Wins over Delhi and Bengaluru had given their fans hopes of a turnaround but it seems there are issues to address for Hardik Pandya and his men. They face Punjab Kings in an away tie this evening with the visitors hoping to climb up the points table. They are currently 9th and can ill afford further slip-ups. Punjab Kings are on the same points as Mumbai but above them in the standings owing to a better net run rate. They head into the game on the back of two defeats and need a win. Highest Aggregate Runs in a T20 Match: SRH vs RCB in IPL 2024, MS vs QG in PSL 2023 and More in List of Matches With Most Runs Scored Ever.

Surya Kumar Yadav has two ducks in three innings since his comeback for Mumbai and the T20 maestro needs to score more consistently. Rohit Sharma is doing the trick in the powerplays and batting remains the strong point for the Mumbai Indians. They will however need to improve considerably in the bowling department with everyone apart from Jasprit Bumrah being hit for plenty. Rohit Sharma Reacts As He Sees Pic of His 20-Year-Old Self in Dressing Room Ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Clash, Says ‘I Was Struggling To Get Beard’ (Watch Video).

Rilee Rossouw is pushing for a place in the playing eleven for Punjab and with Jonny Bairstow struggling for runs, we can see a change here. Shikhar Dhawan will likely miss the game again for Punjab as he has not recovered from his injury. Liam Livingstone and Shashank Singh in the middle orders will have to do the bulk of the scoring.

When Is PBKS vs MI Match 33 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab Kings will go head-on against the Mumbai Indians in match 33 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Thursday, April 18. The PBKS vs MI match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur and start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs MI Match 33 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. With English commentary, the PBKS vs MI live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD. This PBKS vs MI live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the PBKS vs MI online viewing option, read below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of PBKS vs MI Match 33 of TATA IPL 2024?

Viacom18 Network possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a free live stream viewing option of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match. Mumbai Indians may not be in the best of forms but they have enough quality about them to secure a win.

