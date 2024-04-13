Rajasthan Royals suffered their first defeat in the campaign against Gujarat Titans in the last match. The team will look to bounce back in style this evening when they take on the Punjab Kings in an away tie. The visitors continue to be the league leaders despite the rare failure and will be disappointed with the manner of the loss, considering they dominated the entirety of that contest. Opponents Punjab have two wins in five games and head into the match after a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Consistency has been a problem for the team; if they do not work on it, qualification will be tedious. Punjab Kings versus Rajasthan Royals will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Liam Livingstone will undergo a fitness test to determine his availability for the contest for Punjab. He is likely to replace Sikandar Raza in the team, if he is selected. Sashank Singh almost got the side home in the last game against Hyderabad with some spectacular hitting. He remains a key force in the lower order. Kagiso Rabada has not been amongst the wickets and it will need to change soon for the team.

Nandre Burger and Trent Boult are not fully fit and it will be interesting to see if they make it to the matchday squad. Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson have consistently scored for the team and Punjab will do well to stop this duo. Sandeep Sharma has trained with the team and is likely to play in this clash. Purple Cap in IPL 2024.

When Is PBKS vs RR Match 27 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab Kings face Rajasthan Royals in match 27 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Saturday, April 13. The PBKS vs RR match will be played at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali and start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs RR Match 27 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The PBKS vs RR live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. This PBKS vs RR live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the PBKS vs RR online viewing option, read below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of PBKS vs RR Match 27 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live stream viewing option of the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match. It should be a high scoring game with Rajasthan Royals securing another important win.

