Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash at Mullanpur in the Indian Premier League, with both teams looking to secure their third win of the campaign. Consistency has been a problem for both the franchisees, as they have managed two wins and two losses in their opening four games. Punjab will feel it has not been a bad start, considering they lack the variations in terms of Indian talent. In their last game against the Gujarat Titans, they defied the odds to beat a team from a difficult situation. Hyderabad heads into the game on the back of a win over Chennai and that too away from home. They must now find a way to build on to this performance. Punjab Kings versus Sunrisers Hyderabad will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Shashank Singh was one of the finds for Punjab in the last game as his brilliant half-century got them home. The team needs more home-grown talents to perform and take the pressure off the international stars. Sikandar Raza did not do much with both bat and ball against the Titans but is likely to keep his place in the playing eleven. The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow will need to set the tempo for the home team in the powerplays.

Abhishek Sharma has been scoring aggressively for Hyderabad this season and it will not be a surprise, if he is amongst the runs. Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have put a lid on the opposition scoring rate and Punjab will need to find a way past this duo. The team has little batting depth, which is a worry. Viral Video Shows Punjab Kings Players and Staff 'Not Applauding' Shashank Singh for His Match-Winning Half-Century During GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match, Fans React.

When Is PBKS vs SRH Match 23 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Tuesday, April 9. The PBKS vs DC match will be played at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs SRH Match 23 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The PBKS vs DC live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. This PBKS vs SRH live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the PBKS vs SRH online viewing option, read below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of PBKS vs SRH Match 23 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live stream viewing option of the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. This should be a high scoring game with the visitors securing a victory.

