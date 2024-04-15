Royal Challengers Bengaluru are rock bottom in the Indian Premier League after dismal start to their season. The perennial underachievers have lost five times already in the opening part of the campaign and their only victory so far, came against Punjab Kings a few matchday ago. Next up for them is a home game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is a must win tie for them. Any further failure should rapidly decrease their chances of making it to the play-offs. Opponents Hyderabad on the other hand have climbed to the fourth spot with 6 points. They head into this game on the back of two straight victories, which is wonderful. Virat Kohli Meets Muttiah Muralitharan in Practice, Has Friendly Conversation With Sri Lankan Legend Ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Match.

Bengaluru have problems with their bowling attack with the side lacking quality in both pace and spin departments. Reece Topley is a T20 specialist and he will need to rise up to the challenge, particularly in the powerplays. Will Jacks was included in the last game but did score much. He is likely to keep his place while Glenn Maxwell, despite all the failures, continues to be a key player.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have added depth in their batting this season with the likes of Heinrich Klassen, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, and Abdul Samad all power hitters. The team can accelerate from any position in the game and this is where their strength lies. In terms of bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins will be the wicket taking options.

When Is RCB vs SRH Match 30 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 30 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Monday, April 15. The RCB vs SRH match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2024 Controversies: Umpire Nitin Menon’s Decisions and Other Controversial Moments Which Sparked Debates in Indian Premier League 17.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RCB vs SRH Match 30 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The RCB vs SRH live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. This RCB vs SRH live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the RCB vs SRH online viewing option, read below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RCB vs SRH Match 30 of TATA IPL 2024?

Viacom18 Network possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live stream viewing option of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. It is a tough game for Bengaluru and they might succumb to yet another defeat.

