With the Women’s Premier League (WPL) second edition just around the corner, fans will be excited to hear news about the men’s competition also. WPL Season Two will be played on 23rd March, and keeping the momentum going, BCCI is planning to start Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on March 22. With speculations surrounding the schedule and venue, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal’s statement cleared many questions. IPL 2024: From Being a Ball Boy to Punjab Kings' New Signing, Ashutosh Sharma Ready to Set Indian Premier League Ablaze.

The Indian General elections are considered as one of the major factors to consider but the league chairman stated that the tournament will start from March 22. He also mentioned that the schedule of the first 15 days will be announced initially, allowing flexibility for the further schedule. Arun Dhumal informed that the remaining games shall be announced once the dates for the general elections are official.

Mr Dhumal said, “We are looking for a March 22 date to start the IPL this season. We don’t want to be in a situation where we announce the full IPL Schedule and then the security agency informs us that they won’t be available to provide security for the specific venue games,” the IPL chairman added.

Highlighting reasons for the decision, he added, “It takes a lot of logistical challenges to change the venue at the last moment, lot of machinery work behind the scenes, and they need time to conduct each IPL game. So we thought let’s wait and announce only the first few games scheduled. We will announce the complete schedule once we get a clear picture of which state will be holding elections on specific dates.” WPL 2024: Sidharth Malhotra To Perform at Women’s Premier League Season Two Opening Ceremony

One other point of concern for many fans was the venue of the IPL 2024 tournament. There were speculations that the tournament could be conducted overseas due to the general elections. But the other sources in the Board have confirmed to this publication that efforts are being taken to ensure that the entire tournament is played in India.

“Even in 2019, the entire tournament was held in India despite the general elections. And this time, too, the Board is in regular conversation with all the authorities to ensure that the tournament happens entirely in the country,” a franchise source said, adding: “There will be clarity once the Election Commission of India announces the poll dates…”

