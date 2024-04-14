The 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will be played between five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhade Stadium on Sunday. Let's look at the top players to watch out for in the clash. IPL 2024: MI vs CSK Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credit: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Mumbai Indians seamer Jasprit Bumrah with his ruthless spell of 5-21 single-handedly sent RCB's big names back to the pavilion, only highlighting his reputation as one of the best bowlers in the competition.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav (Photo Credits: @IPl/ Twitter)

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav demolished Royal Challengers Bengaluru seamer Reece Topley in the 13th over, smashing three fours and a six to bring up his fifty in 17 balls, with five fours and four sixes.

Ishan Kishan (MI)

Ishan Kishan (Photo Credit: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan played a magnificent innings of 69 runs from just 34 balls, with the help of seven fours and five sixes against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhade Stadium.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Photo Credit: Twitter/@171off90)

While chasing a sub-par total of 138 against Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten at 67 off 58 balls with the help of nine boundaries.

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

Ravindra Jadeja (Photo Credit: Twitter/@Shiravan100)

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja spearheaded the bowling attack for the hosts against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. The spinner claimed three wickets for just 18 runs in his four-over spell.